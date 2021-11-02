Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - TraceSafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, announced today that it has expanded access to common shares for international investors thanks to eligibility for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. As the largest securities depository in the world, DTC holds over thirty-five trillion dollars worth of securities on deposit. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible." The eligibility offers a simplified electronic trading method that will drive timely settlements and expand TraceSafe's reach in the US market, while also enhancing the availability of the common shares.

"Investor demand has been high in the US market, where people are taking notice of TraceSafe's ascent to the #1 provider of IoT technology in the cruise industry, as well as our growing presence in the enterprise, industry, and education markets," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "This is an important step forward in expanding our access to a wider audience in North America and creating exciting new opportunities in the US market."

Along with opening doors for new investors in the region, existing investors can benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds thanks to DTC eligibility, which simplifies the trading process and allows TraceSafe's shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

