ECAM Council 2nd edition 'Finding New Ways to Care' brought in high profile global leaders to Rome

An Urgent Call to Support Healthcare Investment in Public-Private Initiatives

ROME, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second edition of ECAM - The European Corporate Council on Africa and Middle East - closed in Rome having successfully brought together thought leaders, policy makers, presidents and government ministers who shared their diverse perspectives and profound expertise to inspire and challenge us to find a more human face to caring.



The Forum opened with a live feed from La Rabta hospital in Tunis, of cardiac surgeons carrying out an operation at the first paediatric cardiac surgery CATLAB in Tunisia that was donated by GSD.

The summit began in earnest thereafter and offered delegates the opportunity to focus on health developments in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. The theme of this year's summit was 'Finding New Ways to Care' with particular focus on the urgency of supporting and encouraging public-private approaches to healthcare provision and investment.

Other themes up for debate and conversation drew on the G20 Agenda, such as fairer vaccine distribution and the importance of access to universal healthcare around the globe. Many speeches centered on the challenges faced by African and Middle Eastern nations in securing an adequate vaccine supply, as well as the question of how healthcare systems can be changed and improved post pandemic and in preparation for future pandemics. Multilateral cooperation was also an important theme, and debate focused on the financial burden and debt incurred by poorer nations as a result of the pandemic.

Kamel Ghribi, Chairman and founder of ECAM Council, stated "ECAM Council is the fruit of our desire to bring humanism to healthcare."

Notable keynote guest speakers were Tony Blair, Executive Chairman, INSTITUTE FOR GLOBAL CHANGE and Saudi Arabia HRH Turki bin Al Faisal Al Saud, Chair of THE KING FAISAL CENTER FOR RESEARCH AND ISLAMIC STUDIES; Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf the Secretary General, COOPERATION COUNCIL FOR THE ARAB STATES OF THE GULF; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO; President Ilir Meta, REPUBLIC OF ALBANIA; Letizia Moratti President, E4IMPACT; Vice President and Regional Minister of Welfare, LOMBARDY; Dr. Maryam Matar Founder and Chairperson, United Arab Emirates GENETIC DISEASES ASSOCIATION; Luigi di Maio ITALIAN Foreign Minister, Roberto Speranza ITALIAN Health Minister, President Felix Tshisekedi, of THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, Jose Barroso Chairman OF GAVI, Cardinal Peter Turkson the Vatican City PREFECT OF THE DICASTERY OF INTEGRAL HUMAN DEVELOPMENT, among other distinguished guests.

