Discovery Minerals Ltd.: Discovery Minerals Activities & Operations Update for October 2021

Discovery is pleased to report that the Ruby Gold Mine program is progressing and that Discovery is current with all Option payments.

Discovery has previously signed an LOI with mining property owners in Zambia which contains two gold ore bodies and some copper and cobalt occurrences. This agreement is subject to a full due diligence review of the properties. Ongoing negotiations are currently being carried out as to the final details. Discovery will be the Operators of these mining operations. The gold mines have been declared as having reserves in accordance with two Australian JORC Reports.

A further Agreement is being negotiated with the same mining group in Zambia regarding a major civil works Project in a JV that will require large quantities of mined construction material and earth fill sourced from the previously secured tenements and some additional ground. This JV will be conducted through a USA corporation called Africa-American Resources Inc.

Additionally, Discovery is continuing to address the matter of the Company's trading status.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

