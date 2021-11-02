Amazon TransUnion Alums Join as Demand for Independent, Identity-Enabled, Cross-Platform TV Measurement Grows

TVSquared, the global leader in converged TV ad measurement and attribution, today announced the addition of Debbie Wogan as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Jessica Hindlian as senior vice president (SVP) of identity and partnerships. The news follows surging demand for new TV currency and measurement innovation, backed by TVSquared's robust and growing buy- and sell-side customer base, including direct advertisers, agencies, broadcasters, MVPDs, streaming publishers and DSPs/SSPs.

Wogan brings more than 20 years of digital sales leadership experience, working with large-scale advertisers across key verticals like CPG, retail and more. She previously held roles as principal agency manager at Amazon, head of East Coast sales at Spotify, vice president of national sales at Catalina and CRO at BlogHer. As CRO at TVSquared, Wogan will focus on driving the company's global growth strategy to meet the increasing focus on converged TV and the growing demand for independent, cross-platform TV measurement and attribution.

With two decades working in TV and ad tech, with a heavy focus on identity and data connectivity, Hindlian joins TVSquared to lead the ongoing development of its identity-resolution strategy. This includes continuing to establish strategic partnerships that support data interoperability and enable consistent, unified measurement, at scale, for linear and digital video. Hindlian was previously vice president of product partnerships and sales implementation at TransUnion, where she evolved the company's identity framework and built relationships that supported a technology-led TV ecosystem. Before that, she served as SVP of product management at Nielsen, leading identity product strategy and partnerships. Jessica was also a founding member of the LiveRamp TV business.

"Converged TV requires a new approach to how we measure, transact and identify audiences. Debbie and Jessica are uniquely suited to grow TVSquared's global presence as we expand our TV media coverage and viewership data, and further evolve our identity-resolution solution to account for audiences across platforms and screens," said Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared. "With marketers foregoing legacy TV models, TVSquared is at the forefront to support the industry with measurement and attribution that reflect a cross-platform, cross-screen world."

Today, TVSquared is leveraged by thousands of advertisers globally to measure and optimize converged TV campaigns. Its ADvantage XP platform is a full, horizontal ecosystem solution for linear and all digital video, measuring reach and frequency, unduplicated reach, audiences and outcomes across millions of households globally.

"TVSquared is spearheading the next generation of measurement at a time when all players are looking for a solution that meets the current and future state of TV," added Wogan. "With the largest coverage of the converged TV ecosystem, TVSquared has the strongest platform for measurement and attribution. It is an exciting time to join the team and deliver value to all advertisers from digitally native DTCs to more traditional players across the CPG, auto, finance and insurance categories."

In 2021, the company continued to expand its client and partner roster with industry leaders such as Spectrum Reach, SpotX, TEGNA and Flashtalking all choosing TVSquared for cross-platform TV measurement that provides real-time, holistic insights throughout the TV marketplace.

"Sitting at the center of the TV ecosystem, TVSquared is in a unique position to process and connect the right data, at scale, to deliver true, identity-enabled, cross-platform TV measurement and attribution," said Hindlian. "This is the most exciting time in TV and I'm looking forward to moving the industry forward through the most innovative and scalable technology platform in the world."

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest independent global measurement and attribution platform for converged TV. Our infinitely scalable ADvantage platform measures the effectiveness of linear, addressable and OTT/CTV. We power always-on insights for thousands of advertisers across the globe, including reach and frequency, unique reach, outcomes and audience. Integrated across premium publishers, DSPs and identity and audience partners, our platform processes billions of ad impressions, connecting viewership and ad occurrence data at scale. We deliver the richest picture of TV ad measurement and attribution, inclusive of 150M households globally and more than 65 CTV platforms. Trusted by the entire TV ecosystem as the single source of truth, TVSquared measures TV how people watch it across platforms and screens. For more information, visit www.tvsquared.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005369/en/

Contacts:

Media

Megan Garnett Coyle

TVSquared

+1 347.603.5096

megan@tvsquared.com