Designed to track the performance of the global clean-tech metals companies

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the launch of the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (ticker: MVGMET).

The MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (ticker: MVGMET) tracks the performance of global metals and rare earth element miners, refiners, and recyclers focused on metals and elements that are used in technologies contributing to the proliferation of clean energy. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from clean-tech metals or that have ongoing mining projects that have the potential to generate at least 50% of the company's revenue from clean-tech metals.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Energy Index. This new and innovative index builds on MVIS' long history of providing investable benchmarks for investors seeking exposure to companies involved in hard asset industries. The index provides investors a tool to hone in their commodity exposure on companies that are involved in mining, recycling, or producing the raw materials that facilitate the world's transformation to clean energy." said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (ticker: MVGMET) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (ticker: MVGMET)

Number of Components: 39

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 1000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 33.78 billion in assets under management (as of 2 November 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005777/en/

Contacts:

Eunjeong Kang, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 38

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com