Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on November 16, 2021 (2:00 pm CET on November 16, 2021). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-664-1960 +1-855-979-6654

United Kingdom: +44-20-3936-2999

Switzerland: +41-22-518-90-26

International: +44-20-3936-2999

Access Code: 415800

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Eleven years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.

www.on-running.com

