Business Warrior Corporation: Business Warrior to Host Virtual Shareholder Call on Traction, Results and Recent Company News

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, today announces it will host a shareholder call to be held over a live webcast on November 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. pst/4 p.m. est.

During the webcast, Business Warrior executives Rhett Doolittle and Jonathan Brooks will discuss the company's traction and results, as well as answer questions from the investment community and news media.

Reserve your spot for the shareholder call by registering here.

Key business updates to be shared:

2021 in review

Auditor selection and future uplisting

The company's new software release

The company's small business lending platform

The shareholder call will be in a listen-only mode. Questions may be asked through the registration page and in advance of the call.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

