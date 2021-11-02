Many New Exciting Enhancements Expected for Co-Location of The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show and Coffee Fest in March 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Following a two-year hiatus, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York and Coffee Fest New York will once again bring together over 400+ exhibiting companies and thousands of industry professionals for a new, exciting, and inspiring three-day conference and trade show taking place March 6-8, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group, under the new leadership of Rita Ugianskis-Fishman, has been working diligently on reinventing and reimagining special events, world-class education, and valuable networking opportunities.

"Our team has spent the last 18 months researching and evaluating what the restaurant, foodservice and specialty beverage industries need to move their businesses past the pandemic and into a bright future. Our singular goal is to provide these hospitality professionals with all of the tools, education and products to help them succeed - from curated education to insight from success stories," said Rita Ugianskis, Vice President, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "We know how important education is to our audience, and our brand new Food & Beverage Academy will offer program tracks for all segments of the industry - from independent owners to chains to specialty coffee and tea. Our new Education Summits will focus on the most important issues including business solutions, marketing tips, operational efficiency and staffing solutions."

According to the National Restaurant Association's State of the Industry Mid-year Report, 2021 has been a year of transition. The report points to the evolution of an entirely different business model with a great emphasis of off-premise business, digital transactions, enhanced take-out and delivery and the rise of ghost kitchens. In an effort to provide the most relevant content, the conference will offer a new Technology Pavilion and Education Program, through a partnership with the International Food & Beverage Technology Association. With so many factors to consider when making the investment in technology, operators will have the opportunity to learn from peers, thought leaders, experts and supplier partners with an unprecedented look at options and products available to them.

The two tradeshow floors will feature several pavilions including the Technology Pavilion, Food Trend Experience and Bar Innovation as well as Center Stage which will feature culinary demonstrations, award ceremonies, and bartender, coffee and culinary competitions. New tools will be provided to all show visitors this year to help them navigate the co-located exhibits and exclusive, complimentary education to help them take advantage of new ways to help their business thrive.

"It's more important now than ever before for our industry to gather in person to discuss the pressing issues impacting our members, taste new foods and beverage items and source new vendors," said Melissa Autilio Fleischut, President & CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA), sponsors of the trade show and conference. "We look forward to working closely with Clarion Events to bring this newly reimagined trade show and conference back to New York City in March 2022."

The New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org) is the trade association for New York restaurants. NYSRA has been giving restaurateurs the power to succeed since 1935. The Association provides a platform for statewide cooperation and leadership on advocacy issues, along with valuable support services to members.

For 29 years, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York has provided thousands of restaurant, foodservice, and catering professionals with access to the hottest menu trends, state of the art design and decor, the best in business education, and hundreds of the leading vendors and purveyors dedicated to serving the restaurant & foodservice community - all under one roof. For more information on exhibiting or attending visit https://www.internationalrestaurantny.com/

Since 1992, Coffee Fest has been the specialty coffee B2B event providing start-up education, resources and access to companies needed to make a cafe or restaurant opening go smoothly. For more seasoned coffee professionals, Coffee Fest is a source for networking, deepening existing supplier relations, finding new products & services & education to build on what they already know. For more information on exhibiting or attending, visit https://www.coffeefest.com/.

Clarion Events (us.clarionevents.com ) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Coffee Festand The NGA Show. Clarion Events acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

