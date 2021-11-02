VETRO, Inc.: VETRO Welcomes JD Doyle as CTO/SVP of Engineering

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / VETRO Inc., a mapping software company delivering internet infrastructure intelligence through a unique fiber-optic network asset management platform, announced today the naming of JD Doyle as Chief Technical Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering.

JD brings 27 years of experience leading the development of large cloud data and analytics solutions, as well as a history of successfully scaling startup engineering groups. He brings a track record of delivering disruptive technology products and analytics to market in the renewable energy, mobility, fintech, transportation, and communications markets.

As CTO/SVP of Engineering at VETRO, JD will continue to extend the VETRO FiberMap® cloud fiber management platform, focusing on positioning VETRO as the industry's leading infrastructure data hub via open APIs and integration with third-party partners. Internally, he will be responsible for developing and expanding the engineering organization. JD will also look outward to help build a stronger, more vibrant technology community in Portland, while extending VETRO's reach with distributed development.

"I'm thrilled to get the chance to help VETRO scale as it seeks to meet the needs of our customers," JD said. "The updates and new features added in our recent major release substantially advance VETRO's leadership in providing a system of record and central repository for fiber asset management information. Unlocking the insights contained in that data will help our customers make better decisions faster and expand their businesses more quickly."

"Fiber infrastructure deployment is experiencing explosive growth, and VETRO has proven to be a vital tool for ISPs, co-ops, local governments, and most importantly, the communities they serve."

JD was one of the early leaders in Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) and Internet Protocol (IP) communications. He has experience in the mapping of shipping and trucking traffic, petroleum deliveries, and the power and renewable energy grid.

Most recently, JD was the Senior Vice President of Engineering of Renewable Energy and Commodities Products at Genscape, Inc., which provides financial services and energy markets with data and market insights. He helped lead a successful exit, as Genscape was acquired by Wood Mackenzie.

Prior to Genscape, JD served as Chief Technical Officer at LinkeDrive, Inc, which brings IoT, M2M and LTE technologies to modernize telematics and analytics for large vehicle fleets.

"JD has a unique combination of telecom industry knowledge, deep applied experience developing mapping and geospatial solutions for utilities, and modern SaaS software architecture and delivery skills" says VETRO CEO, Will Mitchell. "With such importance being placed on connectivity and broadband infrastructure throughout the country and the world, we know that JD is a perfect fit to guide the next phase of our platform development and the expansion of our API and integration suite for network owners and operators as they deploy and manage network infrastructure. JD shares our vision of unlocking the tremendous business value in engineering level network asset data by operationalizing the network map and creating the digital home for the physical internet."

JD Doyle is an alumnus of Boston College, where he graduated with a degree in Mathematics. He also holds several patents. He does his best thinking on his bike, which he considers his home base for solving technical problems. Look for JD cruising the streets of New England and beyond!

