Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: TPII and OWVI Collaborate on Onshoring of Chinese Crypto Mining Operations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce it has signed an MOU with One World Ventures, Inc (OWVI) to provide an energy storage solution, based on the Triad eCell, to store excess energy from renewables and other sources for OWVI's bitcoin mining operations.

OWVI has contracted several bitcoin mining real estate and operations projects to relocate Chinese bitcoin mining operations to the US. The first site, located in Wyoming, will utilize Triad's energy solution to store energy during high renewable energy production hours and other periods of excess production, lowering the energy cost for crypto mining, reducing overall carbon footprint, and increasing profitability.

"We approached Triad because of their unique ability to develop scalable, cost-effective custom solutions for energy storage. With our contacts to bring large bitcoin mining operations to the US, energy cost has a huge impact to our profitability. With Triad's ability to rapidly scale up energy storage to meet our needs during peak hours of operation, we think this is a win-win for all parties." Da Mu Lin CEO of One World Ventures.

"One World Ventures is a great partner to begin implementing our grid storage solution. Their innovative business model allows them to rapidly relocate large bitcoin mining operations to the US. This presents a challenge that we feel we can solve to dramatically help improve their bottom line." Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "This solution is expected to scale to other large crypto mining operations in the US and abroad."

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK: TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCell that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

About One World Ventures, Inc. (OWVI):

World Ventures Inc. seeks out emerging industries with leading-edge technologies and innovators who are ahead of the curve with new and brave ideas that strive to make the world a better place. We use a combination of technological applications, data-driven analysis, and objective processes to make a determination of success.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact :

info@triadpro.com

714.790.3662

SOURCE: Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670765/TPII-and-OWVI-Collaborate-on-Onshoring-of-Chinese-Crypto-Mining-Operations