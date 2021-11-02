San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - BeyondHQ, the leader in digitized workforce and workplace planning, today announced the launch of its second Saas product, Insights Lite. This new tool enables HR, Real Estate, and Finance leaders and their teams, in partnership with individual business units, to conduct a data-driven and informed talent and real estate analysis by generating a single customizable report to optimize their efforts to build and grow distributed teams.

Key Takeaways:

Digital workplace planning provider BeyondHQ launches a new tool for HR, real estate, and finance leaders to optimize their efforts to build and grow distributed teams.

Insights Lite enables teams to conduct a single talent and real estate analysis to facilitate workforce and workplace planning with transparency, collaboration, and speed.

Insights Lite gives HR and real estate teams the information they need to understand where to recruit new employees and whether physical offices are warranted in various locations.

About BeyondHQ

BeyondHQ is the first real-time, user-driven, collaborative SaaS platform designed to help companies run unlimited talent and real estate analyses while saving time and money. The company's workforce and workplace planning tools bring transparency, collaboration, and speed to decision-makers tasked with the challenge of building and scaling geographically distributed teams and offices.

As companies think more about hybrid work models and a geographically dispersed presence, BeyondHQ enables HR, Real Estate, and Finance teams to evaluate where, why, and how to source talent or open offices. Using a single interface to access trusted market data, the proprietary technology informs 'what-if' style scenario planning with customized recommendations based on the organization's specific needs, priorities, and culture.

Founded in 2019, BeyondHQ is committed to a longer-term vision of expanding technology-enabled economic opportunities in the United States, while serving as a company-wide platform for empowering people and places decisions.

