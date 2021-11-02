Peloton, Roblox, and Telfar move the needle with Gen Z audiences and are defining the future of business transformation

Global creative company Sid Lee unveils its annual Belong Index of 2021, a ranked list of 10 brands that most effectively engage with Gen Z communities. This year's leading brands are Peloton, Roblox, Patagonia, Ethereum NFT, Telfar, Nike, Disney, Marvel, Depop, and Decathlon. The index is calculated based on Sid Lee's Belong Quotient, the first metric to measure how well a brand attaches to pre-existing communities.

"The Belong Index is fascinating because while it focuses on the present year, it also has an extremely keen eye on what's next the brands that do and will matter in the future," said Andy Bateman, CEO of Sid Lee in the USA. "Communities and their network effects fuel today's most popular and successful platform businesses. We believe it's because communities are where people find belonging, where they can express themselves and connect with people like them it's where they can safely shape their own sense of identity. The learnings from our brand index apply to any size company that wants to grow exponentially by engaging more authentically with their customers."

The Belong Index gives business leaders a glimpse into the psyche and behavior of Gen Z through the brands they interact with consistently. The list is part of Sid Lee's ongoing research initiative called The Belong Effect that seeks to unlock new business value from communities. The company conducted global research with Angus Reid Group to study Gen Z and Millennials' innate relationship with communities and the opportunity for brands to connect with our desire for real belonging; creating better brand connections and real advocacy.

