Ultivue announces the addition of Steve Pemberton in the role of SVP Commercial Development, as the company adds to its growing executive team.

Steve is a seasoned commercial executive with 25 years of experience building and leading high performing sales and marketing teams. Steve was most recently the Vice President, Commercial Development at Haematologic Technologies, a leading provider of products and analytical services to support the research, development, and commercialization of large molecule biotherapeutics. Prior to Haematologic Technologies, he held executive and senior level sales and marketing roles at several medical device firms including Bionique Testing labs, Rheonix Inc, Roche Tissue Diagnostic (formerly Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.), and Abbott Laboratories.

Steve holds a BS. Psychology from Arizona State University, and is a certified Medical Technologist, (MT, ASCP).

Steve joins Ultivue after a successful year of funding and looks to help strengthen its position as a market leader affording flexible options for multiplex immunofluorescence assays for digital pathology.

"This is a very exciting time to join the Ultivue team and accelerate the adoption of our technology by scientists seeking to illuminate the biology behind cancer and other diseases, and work with drug developers to help speed the progress of life saving therapeutics into the clinic. I'm thrilled to lead this team of deeply committed and talented individuals as we seek to broaden the commercialization of this ground-breaking technology," said Pemberton.

"Ultivue's rapid growth and product expansion is driven by our corporate culture and the inspiring team dynamics. We're very pleased to have Steve join the team. His style and experience perfectly complement our recipe for success," noted Jacques Corriveau, President and CEO.

About Ultivue

Ultivue provides researchers and scientists with multiplex biomarker assays for tissue phenotyping and digital pathology. Its proprietary InSituPlextechnology enables advanced exploration and interrogation of tissue samples for precision medicine research. These highly customizable solutions and a scientific consultative approach strengthen and accelerate biomarker discovery and drug development programs. For more information, visit ultivue.com.

