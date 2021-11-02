The clinic will begin using the Advisor Pro Decision-Support System for Type 2 Diabetes, which has recently received FDA clearance, enhancing the clinic's offering to health care practitioners and patients

DreaMed Diabetes AI LTD. ("DreaMed" or the "Company"), developer of the AI-powered Advisor Pro Clinical Decision Support System and expert-care platform for diabetes, announced today the expansion of its commercial relationship with the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.

The clinic will begin using the Advisor Pro Decision-Support System for people with Type 2 and Type 1 diabetes, enhancing its offering to health care practitioners and patients.

Advisor Pro by DreaMed is an Al Clinical Decision Support System for diabetes, providing remote insulin management with data analysis and disease management tools. The solution will be deployed at the hospital together with existing diabetes management protocols in an effort to provide patients a more personalized, precise, and effective diabetes treatment.

In the United States alone, 34.2 million people-just over 1 in 10-have diabetes. When it comes to youth diabetes, according to American Diabetes Association, about 210,000 Americans under age 20 are estimated to have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Advisor Pro is the first decision support system to receive FDA clearances for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes treatments for pediatrics and adults. The solution leverages AI to optimize insulin administration and assist healthcare providers in caring for diabetes patients who use insulin pumps or injections and monitor their glucose.

This coveted achievement came on the heels of a prestigue recognition by Nature Medicine. In September 2020, the magazine published a significant international study where the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at the University of Florida was a participant.

The multicenter, multinational, six-month study reported equal improvement in clinical outcomes when using the AI-backed DreaMed Advisor compared with physician-guided recommendations.

Following the study, in late 2020 and 2021, the clinic piloted DreaMed Advisor Pro. After a successful trial, the clinic decided to implement the all-in-one DreaMed solution clinic-wide, adding the recently cleared upgraded DreaMed Advisor Platform to its offering and eliminating the need for multiple platforms.

In addition to supporting patients on their health journey, the agreement between the clinic and the Company will allow the clinic to deploy features that can help streamline and optimize reimbursements from healthcare plans, to support patients administratively and financially.

"Digital medicine applications can vastly improve the access of patients to healthcare. Remote medicine is part of the future of healthcare, and clinics need to deploy remote care solutions to deliver better care to their patients," says Dr. Haller from the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at the University of Florida.

Eran Atlas, DreaMed CEO, comments: "The future is un-siloed: digital medicine enhances physician-led medicine to bring better health, better life experience, and better life expectancy to patients. We are very pleased to see a U.S. leading Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at University of Florida expand its relationship with DreaMed to make an even bigger difference in people's lives. We will be able to use this deal for expansion into its adult Endo and PCP departments as well as leverage the transaction and its model nationally with other potential customers".

About DreaMed Diabetes

DreaMed Diabetes is a medical device company providing personalized diabetes treatment optimization solutions. The company was established in 2014 and commercialized its first product, GlucoSitter, an artificial pancreas technology licensed to Medtronic Diabetes. Since then, DreaMed Diabetes has been vigorously working on the DreaMed Advisor portfolio, decision support tools in diabetes management. DreaMed became the first and only company in the world to receive a CE Mark and FDA clearance for DreaMed Advisor Pro, a decision support system in Type I diabetes patients using data from CGM/SMBG and insulin pumps. The company continues developing the DreaMed Advisor portfolio, which will aid all people living with diabetes no matter the insulin therapy or diabetes type and their healthcare professionals to provide personalized insulin therapy. For more information, please visit https://dreamed-diabetes.com/

