Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced expanded relationship intelligence functionality within its DealCloud solution, helping firms grow business and improve outcomes using the power of professional networks. DealCloud relationship intelligence uses AI and predictive insights to help dealmakers improve deal sourcing, business development, fundraising, and related functions using the reach and strength of their personal networks and those of professionals across the firm. DealCloud relationship intelligence identifies who knows whom and establishes relationship scores based on the volume, recency, and type of engagements by passively harvesting metadata from Microsoft Exchange emails and events. The tool provides a new layer of insights that helps users find the clearest and most influential path to opportunity with other firms and dealmakers - with zero data input required. Key benefits of using DealCloud for relationship intelligence include: Sourcing deals through personal and professional networks - By relying on a deeper layer of relationship insights, deal professionals can intelligently scan their firm's network for lucrative referrals and generate warm introductions at target companies.

- By relying on a deeper layer of relationship insights, deal professionals can intelligently scan their firm's network for lucrative referrals and generate warm introductions at target companies. Maintaining and develop key relationships - With relationship intelligence, deal professionals can track the strength of relationships and nurture them to maintain or improve the effectiveness of their network through new business development initiatives.

- With relationship intelligence, deal professionals can track the strength of relationships and nurture them to maintain or improve the effectiveness of their network through new business development initiatives. Reducing key-person risk and institutionalize knowledge - Relationship intelligence helps firms manage and monitor relationships, minimizing loss or damage to the firm by determining which relationships might be at risk due to employee attrition and transitioning those relationships to other professionals. DealCloud relationship intelligences uses dashboards and network diagrams to help firms visualize relationships, showing who maintains relationships with parties of interest, how strong those relationships are, and how long they've existed. By combining contact and relationship data with the DealCloud platform's client and engagement lifecycle data, firms can achieve a competitive advantage resulting from data-driven business development and stronger collaboration. 'Deal professionals often struggle to understand who knows whom at target companies and firms, especially across geographies, industries, and deal teams,' said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. 'Considering that a significant majority of deals are generated through a dealmaker's professional contacts, this can pose a considerable challenge to business growth. DealCloud relationship intelligence helps dealmakers instantly understand the clearest and most influential path to a target company's leadership while other firms are still cold calling.' For more information on DealCloud relationship intelligence, please visit our website or contact us for a personalized demo. About Intapp Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We help professional and financial services firms better connect their people, processes, and data through AI-powered software solutions. Trusted by more than 1,900 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers an end-to-end solution purpose-built to help modernize these firms. Intapp facilitates greater team collaboration, digitizes complex workflows to optimize deal and engagement execution, and leverages proprietary AI to help nurture relationships and originate new business. Intapp helps firms increase profitability and investment returns, operate more efficiently, and better manage risk and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn. Contact Details Intapp Ali Robinson +1 612-232-0062 ali.robinson@intapp.com Company Website http://www.intapp.com

