In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 October to 29 October 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 25/10/2021 FR0010313833 5 000 117,2700 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/10/2021 FR0010313833 4 546 119,3191 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/10/2021 FR0010313833 5 000 119,0829 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/10/2021 FR0010313833 5 000 119,0821 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/10/2021 FR0010313833 5 500 119,0844 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/10/2021 FR0010313833 2 000 118,9500 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/10/2021 FR0010313833 15 715 118,2332 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/10/2021 FR0010313833 10 101 118,1398 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/10/2021 FR0010313833 2 500 118,1689 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/10/2021 FR0010313833 1 684 118,3659 AQEU TOTAL 57 046 118,4760

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

