In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 25 October to 29 October 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|25/10/2021
|FR0010313833
5 000
117,2700
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|26/10/2021
|FR0010313833
4 546
119,3191
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|27/10/2021
|FR0010313833
5 000
119,0829
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|27/10/2021
|FR0010313833
5 000
119,0821
|CEUX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|28/10/2021
|FR0010313833
5 500
119,0844
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|28/10/2021
|FR0010313833
2 000
118,9500
|CEUX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|29/10/2021
|FR0010313833
15 715
118,2332
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|29/10/2021
|FR0010313833
10 101
118,1398
|CEUX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|29/10/2021
|FR0010313833
2 500
118,1689
|TQEX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|29/10/2021
|FR0010313833
1 684
118,3659
|AQEU
|TOTAL
57 046
118,4760
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
Arkema
