CCU is rewarding Bitcoin eStory first users via a digital wallet on our second new app, FlashBoy, a Bitcoin wallet based on the Lightning Network. It is a method of transferring bitcoin quickly and easily at almost zero cost, which will initially be used to collect rewards but whose feature list will expand rapidly in the coming months.

Bitcoin eStory is available at: https://sato.ccu.ai

Flashboy for iOS and Android: https://www.flashboy.com

Romain Nouzareth,

CCU.ai CEO and Chairman

About CCU.ai

CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

For additional information, please contact:

Caroline Klukowski,

Tel: 604.260.5490

ir@ccu.ai

Canada Computational Unlimited Inc. ("CCU.ai")

INVESTORS can read more about CCU high-grade, carbon-free bitcoin mining and ESG vision at: www.ccu.ai/investors

