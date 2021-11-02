Andersen Global continues to strengthen its African platform as the organization enters a Collaboration Agreement with Namibia-based Windhoek Accounting and Taxation.

Founded in 2015, Windhoek Accounting and Taxation offers full-service capabilities in tax, payroll, bookkeeping, business advisory, business registration, intellectual property and immigration services. The firm, led by Managing Partner Julius David, is based in Windhoek, providing services to individuals and businesses with operations in Namibia and abroad.

"Our primary purpose is to help clients achieve success through seamless, quality solutions," Julius said. "The member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global have broad depth and range of experience in their respective jurisdictions, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them to bring the resources and expertise of a global firm to our clients."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Julius and his team's extensive knowledge of local regulations and commitment to providing clients with best-in-class service strengthen our existing platform in Namibia by adding complementary tax capabilities to our existing collaborating firm's legal capabilities in the market. This important addition maintains our foothold in the country and positions us for further expansion in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 323 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

