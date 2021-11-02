Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences to Participate in the Benzinga ALL ACCESS Investor Event

Company Invites Individual and Institutional Investors, as well as Analysts and Advisors, to Attend Its Live, Virtual Guest Appearance on Thursday, November 4, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in Benzinga's November 4th ALL ACCESS Investor Event. This real-time, virtual event will feature up to 12 companies in a unique, first-of-a kind format that effectively comingles part interview, part investor presentation. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, has been invited to participate on the show:

DATE: Thursday, November 4, 2021

TIME: 11:20 am ET

PRESENTATION: Live, Virtual

LINK TO VIEW: Click Here

Recent Company Highlights

Reported resurgent growth with our strongest financial half in three years.

Offered guidance that we expect even stronger financial results for Q3/Q4 2021.

Expect to acquire assets of global eco-friendly agrochem supplier with major Q3/Q4 2021 revenue impact.

Our patented UST platform processed Neem Oil into a highly potent, stable, and safe insecticide.

Announced the formation of a food industry Consortium with our partner Ohio State University.

Reported plans to set-up Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on the east and west coasts of the U.S.

Awarded four additional patents for our novel, proprietary UST platform.

Reported that UST-processed CBD oil nanoemulsions exceeded an unprecedented 12 months of stability.

Reported the UST Platform successfully processed Astaxanthin - the world's most powerful antioxidant.

About the ALL ACCESS Event

Benzinga ALL ACCESS is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On ALL ACCESS, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotech companies to alternative real estate investment platforms, and to everything in between, guests on ALL ACCESS have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

The point of All ACCESS is not to tell you whether a particular stock or investment is a good buy. We go beyond that, into the story of the company, the people behind it, and the sandbox they play in.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Ourprimary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO

(508) 230-1828 (T)

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of the Board

(650) 812-8121 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670731/Pressure-BioSciences-to-Participate-in-the-Benzinga-ALL-ACCESS-Investor-Event