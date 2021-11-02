ByondXR Partners with Armani beauty World to Create a Unique Virtual Store Experience for Christmas

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ByondXR, the industry leader in making virtual shopping a reality, announces a new partnership with world-renowned brand Armani beauty Germany. In this special collaboration, Armani beauty Germany is moving into the globally trending virtual world and introducing the experience of the glamorous Armani beauty world and giving to their customers and their loved ones a unique virtual store environment that will help them find the perfect Christmas gift.

The launch of the virtual event will take place alongside opening a physical pop-up store in Berlin for the Christmas holiday season.

Armani beauty Germany's first life-like 3D store is designed to engage and delight its visitors via an exceptional interactive shopping experience, created on ByondXR's immersive commerce platform.

The special event will be hosted by a virtual avatar of the renowned influencer Carmen Kroll aka Carmushka.

The virtual environment within the store replicates the retail feel while allowing users to shop comfortably from their own home, encouraging them to browse as they would in a physical location, make-up, and offers the same attentiveness and options that they would expect from such a brand as Armani beauty Germany.

Armani beauty Germany representative: "We are excited to start this journey at this time of the year and bring our beloved customers innovative solutions and new brand experiences that will tap into their imagination and delight their holiday"

The experience also promises extremely engaging interactive activities which include a special memory game developed by ByondXR and a video quest game where visitors will be quizzed on different questions and win luxury gifts and order free fragrance samples.

The experience will also include a virtual selfie stand where users can take photos of themselves to be sent out to their loved ones as a Christmas card and a virtual Make-up try-on for finding the perfect holiday glow and make up look.

Noam Levavi, ByondXR's CEO said "Working with the leading luxury brand Armani beauty is truly inspiring. It shows how Armani beauty Germany drives innovation and creativity in the digital realm, becoming a more sustainable brand that embraces new technologies and virtually brings the holiday spirit to everyone."

Together, ByondXR and Armani beauty Germany, bring innovation that shapes the future of beauty retail.

The store was launched on November 1st and will offer an exciting new look at e-commerce from a 3D perspective.

About ByondXR

Founded in 2016, ByondXR is transforming the world of e-commerce through its immersive platform. By creating virtual environments and showrooms, ByondXR successfully replicates the retail experience through an interactive program. Invaluable during the current climate, the virtual platforms also offer businesses an edge over competitors as e-commerce continues to grow into a larger part of the shopping market. For more information, visit https://www.byondxr.com/, or view the company's press kit .

