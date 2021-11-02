Alfi, Inc.: Alfi Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced today the appointment of two new members to the company's board of directors, effective November 1, 2021.

Joining the board are Patrick Dolan and Allen Capsuto. Capsuto will serve as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

"We are excited to welcome Patrick and Allen to our board of directors as we continue our journey of delivering a more dynamic experience for both advertisers and consumers alike. They bring decades of leadership in key areas, such as advertising, finance, strategy implementation, and technology development, that are vital to our future operations and growth strategy," said Peter Bordes, Interim CEO and Board Member. "We're confident that they will be outstanding independent directors, bringing relevant experience and perspectives in areas essential to our business and governance and making the interests of our shareholders and stakeholders a priority as we further advance our vision of combining artificial intelligence and edge computing together to create the best digital-out-of-home advertising platform."

About Patrick Dolan

Dolan is the former President and COO of the Interactive Advertising Bureau ("IAB"), the trade association for the digital marketing and media industry. The IAB develops industry standards, conducts research, and provides industry representation in Washington DC. Mr. Dolan was with IAB for 13 years, from September 2007 through January 2021.

During this time, he founded its Data Council and Data Center of Excellence, co-founded its Video and Mobile Centers of Excellence, and was a founding executive board member of the IAB Tech Lab. He helped expand the Digital Content NewFronts (the world's largest digital content marketplace) and established the IAB Podcast Upfronts and IAB's Digital Sales Certification Program.

Dolan joined IAB in 2007 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, after serving in leadership roles at the advertising technology company DoubleClick (acquired by Google) and Hearst/Cisneros joint venture cable channel Locomotion. Dolan was responsible for spinning off the channel (which aired in 15 countries) and selling it to Sony. While at DoubleClick, Dolan established their international headquarters in Dublin, integrated Oracle Financials into the Dynamic Advertising, Reporting, and Targeting (DART) digital ad serving platform. He also participated in pioneering work on behavioral retargeting, developing digital marketing segments based on clickstream data and other data-driven behavioral advertising products.

He was subsequently promoted to IAB's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and in 2017 was named President of the association. Currently, Mr. Dolan is providing advising and consulting services. Mr. Dolan received his BA in economics from the University of Virginia and his MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Alfi has appointed Patrick Dolan to its Board of Directors

About Allen Capsuto

Capsuto has served as a Managing Director of Everest Group International, LLC, which provides stakeholder services in the areas of Professional Advisory, Mergers and Acquisitions, since 2015. He is also the founder and principal of Capsuto Consulting LLC, which provides consulting services for high-net-worth individuals. From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Capsuto served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Magnatrax Corporation, a provider of custom-engineered metal building systems for the North American nonresidential construction market. He has served on the Board of Directors of QualServ Corporation (Chairman), Champion Homes (Audit Chair), CCLM Holdings (Chairman), Euramax (Compensation Committee), Magnatrx China JV-steel company, EquipMD (Chairman) and as the sole Trustee of the Magnatrax Shareholders Liquidity Trust. Mr. Capsuto received his BS in Computer Science and Math from the University of Illinois - Chicago and his MBA from Roosevelt University.

Alfi has appointed Allen Capsuto to its Board of Directors

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

Alfi Inc. U.S. Media Contacts

Laura Schooler

KCSA Strategic Communications

Alfi@kcsa.com

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670777/Alfi-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Two-New-Board-Members