New Technology, Innovative Exhibits, Education and Networking Were Features of 4th Biennial Quality Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Big Data, Industry 4.0, Robotics, and Machine Learning were the focus of the recent QUALITY Show that was held last week at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Thousands of Quality Managers, Quality Engineers, Corporate Management, and Manufacturing Engineers explored the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology. The trade show and conference, produced by BNP Media, publishers of Quality Magazine, offered new products from nearly 100 exhibiting companies, an insightful keynote presentation and dozens of education sessions as well as networking on the show floor and at an evening networking reception.

"We thank our exhibitors, attendees, sponsors, and partners in supporting our efforts to have a safe in person event for the industry. It was inspiring for the industry to once again be able to gather to see the newest equipment, technology and solutions on the show floor," said Buck Bicek, publisher of Quality Magazine. "Our exhibitors were happy to have the opportunity to meet with decision makers from leading companies such as Caterpillar Inc., GE Aviation, Honda Development and Manufacturing, Ingersoll Rand, Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi Chemical, Siemens, and hundreds of others.

Highlights of the event, included:

The exhibit hall floor had 95 exhibitors including Gold Sponsor ZEISS; Silver Sponsor BSI and Bronze Sponsor InnovMetric. 73% of the 2021 show exhibitors renewed their booth space on-site for the 2023 Show scheduled for October 24-26, 2023 in Rosemont, IL.

Charlie Mitchell, Manufacturing Engineer, Andretti Autosport delivered the Keynote Presentation and discussed Continuous improvement and speed of manufacturing parts from concept to reality while maintaining quality, inspection, and traceability of critical components in the racing world.

Prior to the keynote address Quality Magazine presented Navin S. Dedhia, retired quality management professional with 40 years of industry experience with IBM and Hitachi GST with the Professional of the Year Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the quality profession. The editors also presented Electromed with the Plant of the Year Award, for their world-class quality technology, equipment, services, and techniques that improve quality standards.

Over a dozen exhibitors demonstrated their company's expertise related to the latest technological advances in Quality in the Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts from ASQ Inspection Division, BSI, Coordinate Metrology Society, Digital Metrology Standards Consortium (DMSC), DISCUS Software Company, ETQ, IDS Imaging Development Systems Inc., Integro Technologies, Mahr Inc., Management & Performance Systems, Met-L-Flo, Parsons Corporation, PolyWorks USA, The Starrett Company, Tooling U-SME, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Veeva Systems, and ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions shared their knowledge with the attendees.

The Measurement Zone, a new feature to the floor, hosted by the Coordinate Metrology Society, offered attendees hands-on engagement with the latest cutting-edge coordinate metrology measuring equipment. Attendees has an opportunity to work with applications engineers to explore and learn the functionality, methodology, and best practices of each tool.

Attendees and exhibitors enjoyed two networking receptions including the Welcome Reception in the exhibit hall and the Pub Night Reception, which was shared with the participants of the ASSEMBLY Show and sponsored by ASG.

The QUALITY Show is produced by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement. Quality's cutting-edge multi-media platform includes an eMagazine, eNewsletters, webinars, social media, video, and more! The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.

