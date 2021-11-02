DealFlow Events: The SPAC Conference Europe To Deliver an International Perspective on SPACs

Hear from the Experts on Trends, Deal Strategies and Acquiring Targets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / DealFlow Events announces an exciting slate for the two-day SPAC Conference Europe 2022, where leading SPAC deal-makers and C-suite executives will gather to discuss the power of special purpose acquisition companies. This event will take place January 19-20, 2022 at the luxurious Hilton London Bankside in London.

What SPACs mean for European companies

Will the European SPAC market replicate the boom seen in the United States? To be sure, there is substantial opportunity and interest, as a large number of US-based SPACs are locked in fierce competition over available targets to take public - not only among themselves but Europe-based SPACs as well.

Many mature private companies can take advantage of SPACs led by expert management teams. Traditionally, SPACs have often looked to small and mid-size companies, but as SPAC sponsors have become more prestigious, so has their ability to raise greater amounts of capital.

European companies engaged in technology and biotech may find SPACs particularly attractive since they can share forecasts with investors, a freedom prohibited in traditional IPOs.

Here are just some of the topics which will be covered at the conference:

SPACs: Injecting Equity into Corporate Britain

How post-Brexit economic realities are driving SPAC growth in the UK.

Raising Capital for UK Blank-check Companies

UK firms traditionally have more restrictive access to venture capital funding and public markets than their American counterparts. Why that's not going to last.

Challenges Facing UK Dealmakers

Establishing fair value of target acquisitions and selling shareholders on the deal.

Competing with Amsterdam

The Dutch presently enjoy the lion's share of SPAC IPOs in Europe, but London is still favored by investors. Learn how to position yourself to take advantage of this situation.

Why a SPAC Listing May be a Private European Company's Best Bet

Speed and sponsorship make SPACs the best route to the public market for many companies.

Exchange Listing Rules in London and Europe

The regulations governing SPACs are changing fast. Get up to speed on the current and proposed listing rules on local markets and exchanges.

Why you should attend:

Special purpose acquisition companies have seen a sharp uptick in activity across Europe over the last year, especially as US-based blank check companies increasingly look abroad for acquisition targets.

The SPAC Conference Europe offers a forum for discussion about deal trends and why alternative IPO techniques such as SPACs are such an effective route to public markets. As always, DealFlow Events is assembling a best-in-class program, where the brightest minds in the business will discuss market dynamics in Europe and the latest investment opportunities.

DealFlow Events delivers everything you'd expect from a first-class conference, plus a few special surprises. Attendees at the last event called it "the best SPAC Conference that's ever been held." We intend to surpass that in 2022 by offering an exciting slate of panel discussions and unrivaled networking opportunities.

Supporting this event are corporate sponsors Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, Ernst & Young, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Gallagher, Sidley Austin, Deloitte, Morrow Sodali, Toppan Merrill, The Nuvo Group, RRBB Accountants + Advisors, Winston & Strawn, Industrial Stars of Italy, AST, and EarlyBirdCapital.

Visit The SPAC Conference Europe website to learn more.

About DealFlow Events

When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line "A DealFlow Event" is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. Since 2008, The SPAC Conference, hosted by DealFlow Events, has offered the largest gathering of investors, bankers and management teams in the business. For more information about DealFlow Events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

Media Contact:

Charlie Napolitano

DealFlow Events

charlie@dealflow.com

516-876-8006 ext. 20

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670639/The-SPAC-Conference-Europe-To-Deliver-an-International-Perspective-on-SPACs