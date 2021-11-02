Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI CyberLabs Adds Linux Agent, Other Enhancements to its Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution

The Nodeware Agent for Linux brings its improved network visibility and monitoring to Linux systems

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI (OTC:IMCI), announces the availability of Nodeware Agents for Linux, starting with Ubuntu and Debian support this week. The agent further enables security for Linux machines operating in remote and hybrid environments, helping to address one of the fundamental layers of a sound cybersecurity program: the inventory of hardware and software assets and management of asset vulnerabilities.

Nodeware Agents for Linux can be used in tandem with Nodeware Sensors to increase the quality and depth of the scans-without the need for credentials or remote access services-while reducing network overhead. Linux Nodeware Agents can be installed in minutes and are self-configuring.

"This latest enhancement makes Nodeware accessible to all Linux users and opens up a new market of web hosting providers and application developers," said Stuart Cohen, President of IGI CyberLabs. "Now, more organizations can scan their networks during normal business hours and reduce their risk of ransomware and other cyber-attacks with Nodeware."

Nodeware Agents provide the most complete view of vulnerabilities with no observable impact to system or network performance. Nodeware can be embedded on Linux servers, including both on-premises or cloud environments, and is always up to date with vendor bulletins from Canonical (Ubuntu) and Debian. The agent can also be used in remote and work from home scenarios, traveling with the host and centrally reporting regardless of the networks it connects to.

"With 90% of the public cloud running on Linux, adding the Nodeware Agent for Linux makes our product a great fit for organizations with a hybrid or cloud first strategy," said Brian Drake, Director of Technology Development for IGI Cybersecurity. "We make it a priority to not only continuously improve Nodeware, but also respond to partner feedback and the demands of the market."

This announcement follows the release of its Nodeware Agents for Windows and macOS earlier this year. The CyberLabs development team in the past six months has also enhanced Nodeware's API to enable powerful integrations, added team functionality, new reporting capabilities, and implemented a new authentication provider with MFA support.

IGI Cybersecurity built Nodeware to be the most efficient, cost-effective, and lightweight vulnerability management solution available in the market while addressing the critical need for accurate inventory of assets, and continuous inventory and vulnerability scanning.

The Nodeware Agent for Linux is simple and lightweight, running as a system service in the background. With an annual Nodeware subscription, customers can download unlimited Nodeware Agents and software sensors free of charge.

The Nodeware Agent for Linux was made available to customers on Nov. 1. Contact your Nodeware representative or visit nodeware.com for more information or to start a free trial. If you're already using Nodeware, agent install instructions and preconfigured downloads can be found in the customer management menu.

About IGI Cybersecurity

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI Cybersecurity is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

