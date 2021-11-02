New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Both Floki Inu and Shiba Inu are some of the most explosive crypto coins in 2021. They have both increased in value by more than 5 million, making them some of the most sought-after coins today. So far, there are many Floki Inu and Shiba Inu coin investors making millions of dollars in profits.





Bitrise Coin is one of the coins giving Floki Inu and Shiba Inu tough competition today. As of writing, Bitrise token has just hit +19,441.17% value increment and has already broken a $150 million market cap barrier.

The Crypto community says the coin is the next big thing in the crypto market. This can be shown from various indicators, including trending on the CoinMarketCap. The number of people joining Bitrise every day, even from the Floki Inu and Shiba Inu communities, is in the thousands.

There are several reasons why Bitrise Coin could be a better option for Floki Inu, Shiba Inu and other hot tokens today. They include innovative tokenomics, and project's utility products, among others. On tokenomics, Bitrise Coin has a superior approach compared to Floki Inu, Shiba Inu and other competing tokens.

Token in the liquidity pool (43% of quadrillion tokens in supply) will be reduced and burnt regularly to increase the token quantity. Buyback and burning of tokens is where Bitrise coin becomes a tougher competitor to Floki Inu, Shiba In and other tokens. The entire process is automated. Bitrise is the first cryptocurrency to include automatic Buyback with a real use case of payment systems.

The network charges a 12% fee on transactions, and 5% of this fee goes to the Buyback contract, which buys tokens from the liquidity and burns them. All the buyback tokens, according to the Bitrise whitepaper, are burned. Floki Inu and Shiba Inu both have buyback systems, but the burning of tokens in liquidity is not as elaborate or automated.

Automated Buyback and burning of tokens remove price manipulation. This is one thing giving investors confidence in the Bitrise coin. With manual burning, as it is with Floki Inu and Shiba Inu, coin prices can be manipulated.

The Bitrise crypto project has superior utility products than Floki Inu and Shiba Inu. The project has the Bitrise Audits, Bitrise dApp wallet, and Bitrise Exchange as the main utility products. Bitrise Audits was released in August and has been a game-changer in audits. There are many using the platform already.

Bitrise dApp wallet is one of the safest and secure wallets in the market today. It makes use of mnemonic phrases, security access keys, passwords, and authentication to keep the users digital assets safe. The wallet combines an intuitive interface, safety and security with powerful functionality.

The wallet also supports multiple blockchains, which allows users to trade thousands of tokens, including BEP20/ERC20 tokens without using Uniswap or Pancakeswap. Users can check prices and surf charts without leaving this wallet.

The wallet also supports p2p transactions and charges zero on all local currency transactions. It's a powerful wallet that threatens to kill Trustwallet, Metamask and other established wallets. It is available for iOS and Android mobile devices. Check out its Beta 2 version on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Bitrise exchange will be the most trusted centralised cryptocurrency exchange due to its highly secure verification system. It will host thousands of tokens, charge lower transaction fees and will be super-fast. It is still under development and coming soon.

These are many reasons why picking Bitrise Coin over Floki Inu and Shiba Inu would be the best decision an investor can make today. Bitrise is a coin that does not need hype because its tokenomics and utility products make it a very competitive coin. It is one of the DeFi projects to watch this season.

The Bitrise team will be launching the revenue sharing staking program, which is a big milestone. As expected, this will come with an increase in token value now that the staking of $BRISE will be realised. It is a highly potent coin, and serious crypto investors should keep an eye on it!

