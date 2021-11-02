Bausano's machinery combined with its first-class customer service has resulted in Roscom producing more than one billion pounds of PVC compounds for indoor and outdoor applications

Bausano, an international leader in the design and production of customized extrusion lines for the transformation of plastic materials, today commemorates its consolidated partnership of more than 40 years with Roscom Inc., an American company based in Croydon, Pa. that specializes in producing a wide range of flexible and rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds, specialty blends, customized formulations, master batches and highly regulated material.

"We needed to find an extruder that could operate at 1,500 pounds per hour. Bausano's extruders have exceeded all our expectations, proving that 3,000 pounds per hour are feasible," said Nick Lynch, president and COO of Roscom. "Since then, we have always relied on the excellence of Bausano's machinery, thanks to which we have produced more than one billion pounds of synthetic plastic polymer materials in our factory over four decades."

For its five granulation lines, Roscom uses Bausano's MD 154 Plus twin-screw extruders, which feature a patented Multidrive transmission system that delivers high levels of efficiency, durability, reliability and sustainability. Bausano's Multidrive technology has a unique design that substantially reduces stress on motor shafts, gears and screws by using two pairs of motors. Multidrive's movement distribution guarantees greater machinery power and precision, which in turn significantly reduces energy consumption. Compared to traditional systems, Multidrive's innovative distribution of motion also reduces the likelihood of faults from excessive stress on mechanical components, which reduces the risk of downtime and ensures a longer average service life of the machine.

Bausano's MD Plus line is best suited for several types of extrusion, pipes, granules, wood plastic composites (WPC), profiles and materials used in the medical industry. Made with world-renowned "Made in Italy" quality, advanced engineering and technological innovation, Bausano's extruders are distinguished by the capacity of the company's in-house team of engineers to customize every single component, including aesthetics, based on the specific needs of the customer.

Another benefit of Roscom's partnership is Bausano's ability to fulfill Roscom's needs 24/7, having complete spare parts available for the entire production line without needing a long lead time.

"Some manufacturers in the U.S. take six to nine months to ship spare parts, which adversely affects productivity," said Lynch. "With Bausano it's different since all the components are always available in stock."

"After-sales assistance is an added value of fundamental importance for us the Bausano team responds to requests via e-mail in less than 24 hours and is always available to assist us in all our needs," said Steve Poserina, a project manager of Roscom.

Lastly, the quality and conformity of the granules produced by Bausano's MD Plus machinery had a determining impact on the choice, which Roscom was able to verify even prior to the purchase thanks to the Bausano testing laboratory.

"We sent Bausano 20,000 pounds of four different dry blends to verify that the output complied with the standards required by our customers, and they passed the test with flying colors," said Lynch. "We have collaborated with many companies and designed several systems, and I can assure you that Bausano is a first-class producer worldwide."

"We thank Roscom for its decade-long trust in our solutions and look forward to our productive, continuing partnership," said Clemente Bausano, vice president of Bausano. "Our partnership owes its success to the synergy established between the technical teams of both companies that have a shared desire to build long-term relationships with their partners and customers based on mutual trust and a commitment to continuous innovation."

About Bausano

Founded in 1946, Bausano is an international leader in the design and production of customized extrusion lines for the transformation of plastic materials. Quality, flexibility and attentiveness to the individual needs of every customer: these are the company's distinctive features in developing tailor-made solutions for the extrusion of pipes, granules, profiles and wood plastic composites (WPC) for a wide variety of applications as well as material used in the medical sector. Bausano is a strategic partner to its customers by virtue of its complete control over the value chain, a highly qualified pre-sales consultancy service as well as after-sales support with specialized operators who are able to work on-site within 24 hours from a request. The company's headquarters are located near Turin, Italy, and it has production units in Brazil and India. Its U.S. offices are based in Oswego, Ill. and Houston. For more information, visit https://www.bausano.com/ and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

