Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 2 novembre/November 2021) - The common shares of Alerio Gold Corp. previously listed as Project One Resources Ltd. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Alerio Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and, if warranted, development of mineral resource properties of merit in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. Its wholly owned project, the Tassawini Property, is an advanced stage exploration project with infrastructure in place and is licensed for mining. The Tassawini Project is the primary project of Alerio Gold Corp.

Les actions ordinaires d'Alerio Gold Corp. précédemment inscrites à la cote de Project One Resources Ltd. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles à www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Alerio Gold Corp. est une société en phase d'exploration engagée dans l'exploration et, si cela est justifié, le développement de propriétés de ressources minérales de mérite dans la République coopérative du Guyana. Son projet en propriété exclusive, la propriété Tassawini, est un projet d'exploration à un stade avancé avec une infrastructure en place et est autorisé pour l'exploitation minière. Le projet Tassawini est le projet principal d'Alerio Gold Corp.

Issuer/Émetteur: Alerio Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ALE Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 69 789 027 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 4 041 900 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 01450V 10 4 ISIN: CA 01450V 10 4 0 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 3 novembre/November 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 août/August Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: National Securities Administrators Ltd.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ALE. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com