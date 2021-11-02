With more than a decade's HR experience in the gaming industry, Grabow will accompany FunPlus as it further reinforces its presence in Europe

FunPlus, a leading independent mobile game developer and publisher, continues to hire top gaming industry talent to join its HQ in Switzerland with the arrival of Frauke Grabow as Head of HR, Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005995/en/

FunPlus Welcomes Frauke Grabow as Head of HR, Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

Grabow arrives with a plethora of international human resource experience in various industries, notably spending the past decade in the gaming sector, with long tenures at Behavior Interactive in Chile and most recently Innogames in Germany. Grabow will oversee all HR operations in the company's western markets, ensuring that FunPlus continues to attract and retain and develop the best talent in the video game industry.

"With nearly 2000 team members worldwide, and a fast growing number of those based in Europe, FunPlus' biggest strength is its people, and we're delighted to have Frauke joining us to ensure that FunPlus continues to attract the best talent, and sets industry standards in terms of a positive and fulfilling working environment for everyone," said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer of FunPlus.

FunPlus made numerous hires into senior management positions from the gaming industry over the course of 2021, following the arrival of Chris Petrovic as CBO in the new year (previously at Zynga), and more recently Bob Slinn from Facebook Gaming and Eleanor Twilton Ben Youssef from Ubisoft.

For more information on FunPlus, visit http://www.FunPlus.com. Find a link to assets here.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States.

As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world, and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences. The FunPlus brand powers FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), one of the world's most successful esports organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005995/en/

Contacts:

42West/BHI for FunPlus

Jason Fagan

Jason_Fagan@bhimpact.com