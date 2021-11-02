Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: PUGE) ("Puget"), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, announces today that Dr. Worthe S. Holt Jr. has agreed to join Puget's Board of Directors. His term will start following the conclusion of Puget's current Limited Securities Offering concurrently with the initiation of coverage under an officers and directors liability insurance policy.

Worthe S. Holt Jr., MD, MMM, age 64, comes to Puget Technologies with 40 years of healthcare delivery and administrative experience. Most recently, Dr. Holt has served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer for Wellvana Health, focusing upon the latter during the past 18 months. Wellvana is a leader in building and operating physician-led, high-performing, clinically integrated networks across the United States. Prior to Wellvana, he served as Vice President and Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Humana, Inc. Additionally, his experience has included roles as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at multiple hospitals and health systems in Indiana. Dr. Holt completed his undergraduate studies, medical degree, and residency in family medicine at Indiana University, received his Masters in Medical Management at Tulane University, and completed a faculty development fellowship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Additionally, he has served as President of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board, President of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians, and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Franklin College. He also staffs the St. Francis Family Practice Residency Program in Indianapolis. Dr. Holt provides leadership, strategic and operational expertise, working nationally to support business development, independent physician integration, clinical care delivery, and value-based methodologies, and has provided clinical operations insight into several merger and acquisition opportunities.

In addition to his medical accomplishments, Dr. Holt served in the United States Air Force and National Guard, rising to the rank of Major General (Ret). As Special Assistant to the Commander and Deputy Chief of Staff, United States Africa Command, General Holt provided policy representation on behalf of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This included direct contribution to the development of U.S. National Security policies and their execution as well as negotiations with U.S. Ambassadors and host nation political and military leadership. Previously, he served as a fighter pilot/physician (F-16, F-4) with the Indiana National Guard and as the Adjutant General - Air, for the Minnesota National Guard. He holds an Air Medal for combat operations and The Legion of Merit.

"Dr. Holt will be a significant boost to our growing talented team here at Puget. His healthcare industry expertise combined with his military experience make him an executive focused on flawless execution - exactly what we need to help us implement our strategy," says Karen Fordham, Puget's President & CEO. "I am looking forward to working with Dr. Holt as we strive to build a nationwide holistic healthcare delivery system that will improve patient outcomes while making health more accessible for patients."

"I am looking forward to leveraging my industry and military experience to help Puget become a healthcare industry powerhouse," says Dr. Holt. "I have known Karen for a long time, on both a professional and a personal level. She is a goal-driven, ethical, and dynamic leader. I'm excited to be working with her to reshape the healthcare industry."

For additional information, please contact Puget at 1-561-210-8535, by email at info@pugettechnologies.com or visit our website for continuing updates at https://pugettechnologies.com.

About Puget Technologies, Inc.

Puget Technologies, Inc. (pugettechnologies.com) aspires to evolve into an innovation-focused holding company operating through a group of subsidiaries and business units that work together to empower ground-breaking companies to reach their next stage of growth. With a strategy that combines acquisitions, strategic investment strategies, and operational support, Puget intends to provide a one-stop shop for growing companies who need access to both capital and growth resources, while enabling Puget and its stockholders to generate synergies and derive profit through pooled resources and shared goals. Puget's proposed investment focus ranges from traditional industries like health care that are ripe for business model innovation to new markets that strive to solve big societal problems such as climate change. Puget is publicly traded on the Pink Open Market under the ticker symbol "PUGE" and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Puget's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Puget bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although Puget believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect Puget's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. Puget undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If Puget does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101709