Brierley is proud to announce that our company and our clients left this year's Loyalty360 Awards with numerous trophies in hand.

Brierley and clients Hertz, Otterbox, and Bal Harbour Shops celebrate big wins at Loyalty360's 2021 Loyalty Expo for 360-Degree Supplier Partner, Customer Loyalty Innovation, Employee Engagement Impact, and Program Partnerships, respectively. (Photo: Business Wire)

Loyalty360, The Association for Customer Loyalty, announced the 2021 Loyalty360 Award winners on October 27th during Loyalty360's Loyalty Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina. The annual Loyalty360 Awards recognize brands that are going above and beyond to build meaningful, lasting loyal relationships with their customers.

Brierley won Gold in the 360-Degree Supplier Partner category and received Best In Class Awards in both the Technology category, and the Agency Strategy category. The awards signify excellence in each area of our full-service loyalty practice and reflect the successful results we provide our clients.

Brierley clients Hertz, Bal Harbour Shops, and Otterbox all also received awards for their programs.

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards brought home Platinum in Customer Loyalty Innovation, an award that honors effective and measurable long-term customer loyalty strategy. Their Elite from Day One campaign has seen tremendous success in a year when many in travel/hospitality have struggled.

Otterbox won Gold in Employee Engagement Impact for Otter Rewards, their employee loyalty program. The award recognizing a company culture that ensures employees are working together towards a shared goal of the larger brand identity.

Finally, Bal Harbour Shops' ACCESS program won in Program Partnerships, an award that honors outside-the-box thinking that mutually benefits loyalty program partners.

"We are over the moon at our clients' successes at this year's Loyalty Expo. Each and every one of them is breaking from the status quo and experimenting with new and exciting advancements that bring real value to their customers. We're honored to play a part in the important work they're doing and look forward to their continued evolution as partners in their journey," said Kats Murakami, Chief Executive Officer, Brierley.

Congratulations to all this year's Loyalty360 Award winners!

