The world's largest annual optics and photonics conference and exhibition returns to San Francisco's Moscone Center in January

Registration has opened for SPIE Photonics West 2022, which will take place 22-27 January at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The largest annual international conference in optics and photonics will bring together researchers, innovators, engineers, and business leaders from across the globe.

Exhibition entrance at SPIE Photonics West 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes the in-person return of the technical community to the most innovative, impactful, and informative week in photonics. Following local San Francisco requirements and national CDC recommendations for attendees' health and safety, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all participants.

Each year, Photonics West showcases the latest in applications, technologies, and discoveries in optics and photonics, with three major conferences: BiOS, highlighting new research in biophotonics, biomedical optics, and applications of medical imaging; LASE, with its focus on the laser industry and applications; and OPTO, covering optoelectronics, photonic materials, and optical devices. In addition, Quantum West will feature presentations from industry leaders working to move quantum technologies from benchtops to business. This year's Photonics West program includes more than 4,000 technical presentations.

Featuring hundreds of product launches, live demonstrations, and technologies on display, the BiOS Expo and Photonics West Exhibition are free and open to the public. The BiOS Expo featuring the latest technology in biomedical optics and healthcare applications is open 22-23 January; the Photonics West Exhibition, 25-27 January, showcases the latest in optics and photonics innovations.

From the SPIE BiOS Hot Topics and conference plenary sessions to the Prism Awards, the SPIE Startup Challenge, and the week-long industry program, the symposium will showcase the latest technologies and industry developments across the optics and photonics spectrum. Confirmed plenary speakers include Stanford University's Hongjie Dai; Nagoya University's Hiroshi Amano; Nokia Bell Labs' Andrea Blanco-Redondo; Stanford University's Jelena Vuckovic; Lawrence Livermore National Lab's Tammy Ma; Ruhr University-Bochum's Clara Saraceno; Leibniz University's Michael Kues; Stanford University's Jennifer Dionne; TU Dresden's Andrés Fabián Lasagni; Columbia University's Wei Min; Kobe University's Osamu Matoba; Huazhong University of Science and Technology's Dan Zhu; Baylor College of Medicine's Irina Larina; University of California, Los Angeles' Aydogan Ozcan; Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School's Maria Angela Franceschini; and Caltech's Lihong Wang. Further plenary speakers will be announced soon.

In addition to the conferences and exhibitions, Photonics West also offers 41 training courses covering topics such as Introduction to VR/AR/MR and Smart Eyewear, Quantum Computing, and Practical Optical Systems. The wide-ranging educational program complements numerous professional development workshops, a comprehensive job fair, and many networking opportunities for technical professionals and exhibitors.

Included with full conference registration for Photonics West is access to the three-day SPIE AR VR MR conference which focuses on augmented, virtual, and mixed reality and the vital role that optics and photonics play in cross-reality (XR) hardware development. The event incorporates more than 40 invited industry talks, keynotes, and panels; a two-day exhibition; and, new in 2022, an XR-specific job fair. All of these components feature leading and upcoming consumer electronics companies, from Sony, Schott, and Microsoft to VividQ, Kura, and Lynx. There are also learning opportunities through courses, academic tracks, and a poster session.

"We are very excited to be hosting our in-person return to San Francisco, kicking off the calendar for the global photonics community's year," notes SPIE Senior Director of Technical Programs and Photonics West Event Manager Marilyn Gorsuch. "Each year, Photonics West, as the first global photonics event of the year, shapes the future for academic, industry, and government communities. Photonics West 2022 promises to be an illuminating, engaging, and thought-provoking week with many networking and socializing opportunities planned to complement the strong technical program. We can't wait to welcome our community back face-to-face, and once again show the value of live, in-person events."

SPIE prioritizes the health and safety of its staff and global community. Following the guidance of government and public-health professionals, everyone who attends Photonics West will be required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination. SPIE will be carefully monitoring local, state, and national health regulations for any updates and changes. As of 8 November 2021, the US Government is lifting travel restrictions for vaccinated travelers from outside the US.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://spie.org/pw

