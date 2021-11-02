Austrian researchers have demonstrated a chemical looping system can be retrofitted into biogas plants. It is said the new tech can produce high-purity hydrogen for fuel cells on an industrial scale. The scientists concerned said their system could produce hydrogen, on a decentralized basis, for €5/kg.Austria's Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) and compatriot start-up Rouge H2 Engineering have announced the "world's first" production of high-purity hydrogen from biogas, using a new chemical looping process. The decentralized production of hydrogen occurred at a pressure of up to 100 bar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...