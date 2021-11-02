Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Highlights Three Lesser-Known Advantages of Owning a Manufactured Home

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Manufactured housing has the reputation of being an affordable housing option for many, with the average sales price of $81,900 in the U.S. That's just $56.56 per square foot. Compare that to the average cost of $118.91 per square foot for a single-family site-built home (without land). But, do you know some of the other advantages of buying a manufactured home? Here are three lesser-known advantages, according to the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association:

Building Process. Anyone who has ever built a home can tell horror stories of cost overruns, delayed construction and difficult contractors. Such problems are rare in the manufactured home industry because the homes are built in factories under strict guidelines and tight federal regulations. The factories build the homes on assembly lines, which leaves little room for error. Additionally, the manufacturing process maximizes the efficiency of workers, and builds in a controlled environment that is not impacted by inclement weather, vandalism, and the potential unreliability of contractors. Factories can build a typical manufactured home in about one-third of the time it takes a contractor to construct a site-built home. Design Flexibility. When you buy a new manufactured home, you can choose the design style, floor plan, options and amenities that suit you and your family. Some options may surprise you. Most manufactured homes have options that include gourmet kitchens with islands and stainless-steel appliances, bedrooms with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with freestanding tubs and ceramic showers. Many come equipped with fireplaces, built-in entertainment centers and a home office. Nearly all the amenities you can find in a site-built home can also be added to manufactured homes. The only difference is that workers install everything in the house before it reaches your property. Energy Efficiency. The new generation of manufactured homes is energy efficient. Many manufacturers outfit manufactured homes with Energy Star appliances and take great care in making sure each home is tightly constructed with efficient heating and cooling systems, efficient water heaters and high-performance windows, equipped to save up to 50% in energy costs. Plus, manufactured home construction is also considered environmentally friendly. Due to the efficient construction process, manufacturers of manufactured homes generally don't waste a lot of building materials, and whatever scraps they do end up with are often recycled.

Whether your interest is in saving money, stress, energy … or just looking to get a beautiful home for a great value, manufactured housing is an option to consider.

