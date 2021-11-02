The funds should be allocated through multilateral and bilateral grants, concessional loans, guarantees and private investments. A task force will now seek to identify initial sources of financing for the electricity and coal mining sectors, as well as financing options for the development of electromobility and green hydrogen.South Africa"s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced today that France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United State will provide $8.5 billion in funds to help the country achieve the new carbon emission targets that were presented in the Nationally Determined Contribution ...

