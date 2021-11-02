Anzeige
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
RomReal Limited - Updated responsibility statement and list of directors in Q2 2021 report

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by RomReal Limited (the "Company") on August 27, 2021 announcing results for the second quarter of 2021. Attached is the revised half-yearly financial report for 2021, now including names and job titles of the persons responsible within the issuer (the directors), and revised language in the Responsibility Statement, as required under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-6 paragraph (2) no 3. The previously published report is otherwise unchanged.
Questions should be directed to: Kjetil Grønskag, Chairman & CEO, +44 776 775 4119

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • RomReal 2Q2021 UPDATED (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3c840e3d-b18c-4182-b023-261e394233bf)

