Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2021 | 18:41
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Open Society Foundations: Open Society Names Natalie Samarasinghe as Global Director for Advocacy

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Society Foundations today named Natalie Samarasinghe as their first global director of advocacy, as part of their drive to speak with a powerful international voice for justice, equity, and free expression.

Samarasinghe joins Open Society with more than 15 years of advocacy and management experience, most recently as CEO of the United Nations Association-UK. She will assume her new role on January 18, 2022.

"Natalie is a respected thought leader on the subjects of human rights, multilateralism, and civil society. She is well-positioned to build a powerful global advocacy department that magnifies our impact," said Mark Malloch-Brown, president of Open Society Foundations.

Samarasinghe transformed the United Nations Association-UK into a global innovator and campaigner on UN issues with over 120 branches and 1,000 civil society partners worldwide. There, she advised NGOs and governments on advocacy strategies, and was one of the co-founders of both the 1 for 7 Billion campaign for transparency in international appointments, and the Together First movement for inclusive global governance. Samarasinghe also worked for the United Nations in the office of the President of General Assembly, and as chief of strategy for the organization's 75th anniversary initiative.

Samarasinghe has also advised governments on UN policy, and supported NGOs such as the Sri Lanka Campaign and Brazilian Igarapé Institute.

"I look forward to helping lead the Foundations' advocacy priorities and being part of an impressive legacy that continues to shape laws, policies, practices, and attitudes in support of open society," said Samarasinghe.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.