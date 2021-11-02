Anzeige
J.P. Morgan AG: Mid-Stabilisation Period Announcement Ebusco Holding N.V.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The issuer of this notice is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

02 November 2021

Ebusco Holding N.V.

Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures.

J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Paul Mihailovitch - tel.: +49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that it as Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:

Securities:

Issuer:Ebusco Holding N.V. (Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 75407922)
Securities:Ordinary shares, with a nominal value of €0.01 each, in the capital of the Issuer ("Shares")
ISIN:ISIN NL0015000CZ2
Offer size:13,043,479 Shares (excluding over-allotment option)
Offer price:EUR 23 per Share
Stabilisation Manager:J.P. Morgan AG
Existence and maximum size of
over-allotment option:		1,304,348 Shares
Stabilisation market place:Euronext Amsterdam

For each of the dates during which stabilisation purchases were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the aggregate quantity and price range was as follows:

DateAggregate quantity of SharesLowest price
(€)		Highest price
(€)		Stabilisation market place
22-Oct-2021128,45323.00023.000Euronext Amsterdam
26-Oct-202125,00023.00023.000Euronext Amsterdam
27-Oct-2021153,99422.60023.000Euronext Amsterdam

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

Important Notice

This announcement is not for release, distribution, or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

This announcement is for information purposes only and are not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or South Africa. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


