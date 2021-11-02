Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.11.2021
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Grupo Clarín S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA; LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla211112onrtntFn.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir/

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading player in Printing and Publishing and Broadcasting and Programming markets. Its flagship newspaper - Diario Clarín - is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment, and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography, and age.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:In London:In New York:
Grupo Clarín S.A.Jasford IRFig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri / Valentina LópezAlex MoneyCamilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104Tel: +44 20 3289 5300Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: investors@grupoclarin.comE-mail: alex@jasford.comEmail: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670827/Grupo-Clarn-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-Third-Quarter-2021-Results

