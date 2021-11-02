SSA Public Relations: Albert Whitman Media Signs Susan Sarandon To Star In The Boxcar Children Podcast Series

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Albert Whitman Media (www.albertwhitmanmedia.com), the media subsidiary of children's book publisher Albert Whitman & Co., has signed Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon to star in the company's podcast rendition of The Boxcar Children, a series of half-hour 'radio plays' that reimagines stories from the universally-beloved book series reimagined with contemporary themes and modern settings.

Sarandon will narrate the episodes, portraying the role of the family's affectionate, enigmatic, and yoga-obsessed matriarch, Grandma Alden, a new character introduced especially for the podcast series. The dynamic and eccentric grandmother is a fount of energy and a quintessential 21st-century elder: active, engaged, and opinionated.

For the first time, the podcast series expands the origin story of The Boxcar Children, orphaned siblings Henry, Jessie, Violet, and Benny Alden who forge an improbable and ingenious new life for themselves by making a home out of an abandoned boxcar in the woods. Told through the vantage point of Grandma Alden, the podcast chronicles the months before the Aldens are reunited with their grandmother, relying on nothing but their wits, resourcefulness, and each other.

Each episode is a self-contained story set in and around the boxcar homestead, allowing longtime fans of the books to enjoy more of the unsupervised ingenuity and resilience that made author Gertrude Chandler Warner's creation such an enduring success, while introducing newer audiences to an updated version of the Boxcar Children's classic origin story. The combination of Grandma Alden as the omniscient, spirited narrator, together with the podcast's contemporary format, will serve to introduce the beloved literary property to an entire new generation of fans.

Albert Whitman Media will produce an initial 40 episodes of The Boxcar Children podcast series for debut in 2022 on iTunes, Google, Spotify, and all major platforms. The Boxcar Children podcast is a production of Albert Whitman Media in partnership with Verité Entertainment (Verité Entertainment (veriteentertainment.net), a full-service post production audio and creative studio.

"Since their introduction as an Albert Whitman franchise in 1942, nearly 200 books in The Boxcar Children series were published in six languages and have sold over 80 million copies, captivating generations of readers. We're thrilled to introduce an "origin story" podcast series which will expand the narrative history of the kids' time in the woods, telling stories set in and around the boxcar and based in the resourcefulness and self-sufficiency that made the first novel such an unforgettable classic. Bringing The Boxcar Children into a modern setting is certain to attract legions of new young fans to this extraordinary adventure series," said Attila Gazdag, President of Albert Whitman Media, who is producing the series.

"We are extremely pleased to join with Albert Whitman Media and Attila Gazdag as partners for this exciting next chapter in the extraordinary history of The Boxcar Children," said Rene Veilleux, CEO and Co-Founder of Verité Entertainment.

"In addition to bringing our creative and audio expertise, we were also thrilled to cast Susan Sarandon, one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, to narrate the podcast with her captivating and heart-warming voice," added Donald Roman Lopez, Verité Entertainment's President & CCO.

About Albert Whitman Media:

A subsidiary of Albert Whitman & Company, Albert Whitman Media (AWM) is responsible for the development and production of original programming based on the parent company's vast library of books for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms worldwide. In addition, Albert Whitman Media develops and operates digital interactive services aimed at enhancing children's literacy levels, as well as teaching English as a second language worldwide.

About Albert Whitman & Company:

Headquartered in Chicago, Albert Whitman & Company (AW) is an independent children's book publisher that strives to create stories that educate and empower children to become world thinkers. Since its founding in 1919, Albert Whitman & Company has had one simple goal: to publish high quality books that kids want to read. Best known for The Boxcar Children series, AW continues to publish stories that promote empathy, inclusion, and personal responsibility. Recognized as a leading partner for the education market, AW titles can be found in schools, libraries, and retailers around the world. For more information, visit www.albertwhitman.com or follow @albertwhitman on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Verité Entertainment

Verité Entertainment is an independent production company based in Los Angeles, CA, founded by René Veilleux and Donald Roman Lopez that focuses on voiceover, post-sound services and creative development. Verité has provided audio services to many clients around the world. Some clients include HBO Max, Amazon, Sony Pictures Animation, Warner Brothers, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Frederator Studios and Mattel Creations, among others. Verité Entertainment also develops its own IP, as well as partners with producers worldwide, helping them package their projects to get them ready for the international market.

