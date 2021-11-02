SEIF S.p.A: SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF EURONEXT GROWTH MILAN ISSUERS' REGULATION SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

Rome, 2 November 2021 - SEIF S.p.A. ("Company") hereby announces, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 17 and Schedule Five of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, that on 29 October 2021 it received notice from Chiare Lettere S.r.l., pursuant to the provisions of Article 12 of its Articles of Association, that on 28 October 2021 it had fallen below the threshold of 10% of the Company's share capital.

Following this change, the shareholders holding a stake of at least 5% (so-called "significant shareholders") in the Company are as follows:

Significant shareholder N. of shares % of share capital Antonio Padellaro 4,065,041 16.26% Cinzia Monteverdi 4,065,040 16.26% Chiare Lettere S.r.l. 2,461,784 9.84% Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. 2,414,235 9.65% Francesco Aliberti 1,838,182 7.35%

Pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Regulation on Issuers, the names of significant shareholders are also published on the Company's website in the "Investors" section.

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.

For further information:



Press Office

Close to Media - Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff

Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano

Tel: 02.70006237

Fax: 02.89694809

www.closetomedia.it

Luca Manzato: luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Sofia Crosta: sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it,



Nomad

Alantra Capital Markets

Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano

tel. +39 02 63671613

mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com





SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

