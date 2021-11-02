Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203").

Management of the Company has been subject to a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") in respect of the securities of the Company issued by the applicable securities regulators under NP 12-203 on August 31, 2021. The MCTO resulted from the delay in filing the Company's annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended April 30, 2021 (the "Annual Disclosure Documents") by the prescribed deadline of August 31, 2021 and the subsequent delay in filing the Company's interim financial statement and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended July 31, 2021 (the "Interim Disclosure Documents") by the prescribed deadline of September 29, 2021.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has filed its Annual Disclosure Documents and Interim Disclosure Documents and these documents can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushroom), natural psychedelic formulations (Ayahuasca), and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery. In addition, Aion Therapeutic is creating a strong international intellectual property portfolio related to its discoveries.

