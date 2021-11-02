Newark, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - A relatively new cryptocurrency is attempting to get to the moon just like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin before it. EverGrow was launched in September and has since gained more attention due to its unique Tokenomics. All EGC holders earn an 8 % rewards from every token transaction in BUSD, which is automatically transferred to the token holder's wallet. EverGrow Coin has passed the 75,000 Holders mark and now sits a staggering Marketcap of $1 billion just within a month of its launch. The token gained around 18000% in the last month alone as reported by coingecko.com, making it one of the most outstanding performing Cryptocurrencies.





EverGrow Coin

The EverGrow Coin is also twice more rewarding than its closest rival. Each owner is rewarded with a more significant share of the benefits making it more lucrative for individuals. Half the token's total supply was burned and taken off the market when it was launched, and another 2% was burned. Additionally, the Airdrop and the Team Wallet, which accounts for another 5% are locked and, therefore, do not get any reward. In conclusion, the prizes are divided between only 44% of the total token holders.

Unique characteristics of EverGrow:

8 % Rewards in BUSD: EverGrow Coin distributes 8% of the all transactions to the token holders directly to their wallets. The reward is sent to holders in BUSD steady currency. BUSD tips ensure that owners do not have to sell their holdings to book their profits.

Buy Back and Burn: During Burn and redeem, 1% of tokens are collected during every transaction, which is converted to BNB, and then stored securely in our Smart Contract, known as the BuyBack Wallet; when activated, it buys EGCs from exchanges and permanently removes the purchased tokens from the circulating supply while making Green candles on the price chart.

4% is taxes for liquidity pool: 4% of every transaction is automatically transferred to PancakeSwap. PancakeSwap solves the problem of liquidity associated with decentralized exchanges through the introduction of a liquidity pool. The liquidity pool is composed of tradable tokens like the $ EverGrow and BNB. All buy and sell transactions are matched with the liquidity pools. A bigger liquidity pool means a stable price floor for the token.

Anti-whale Mechanism: EverGrow Coin has also developed an anti-whale system, our smart contract does prohibit any sales that exceed 0.125% of the total supply.

EverGrow's team EverGrow intends to create a variety of products within its Ecosystem to enhance the volume of EGC Token, and increase the rewards for holders. The products include Binance smart Chain-based NFT marketplace and the Content Subscription Platform. The team regards this as an important factor and is aware of the importance of utilities which is often overlooked by projects that rely on hype and endorsements. Another utility that will help make an EverGrow platform more mainstream is its play-to-earn games. At present, the cryptocurrency gaming industry is already generating market revenues exceeding $321 million, with 41.9 million players owning cryptocurrency.

