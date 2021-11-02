KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Announces Record Q3 Network Growth and Corporate Update

Strong Advertiser Demand and International Partnerships Fuel Rapid Growth

ANGUILLA, B.W.I., / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today its Q3 2021 Network growth and corporate update.

Network Growth highlights Q3 2021 over Q2 2021 include:

345 million monetized impressions were delivered during the third quarter of 2021 recording 35% growth over the 256 million paid impressions delivered in the second quarter of 2021;

121 million video views were delivered during the quarter representing a 5% increase over the 115 million video views in the second quarter of 2021;

Over 170 Million rich media ads were played in the third quarter of 2021 for 70% growth over the 100 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Paid App Installs from the new Kidoz App Promotion campaigns business line grew by 50% in the third quarter of 2021 over the second quarter of 2021.

Market Position

In Q3 2021 Kidoz Inc. ("Kidoz") continued on a high growth trajectory while remaining focused on profitability for the 2021 fiscal year. The Kidoz network continues to grow in size and now boasts more than double the SDK app adoption than its closest direct mobile ad competitor. Kidoz continues to build value and trust with advertisers by facilitating pre-campaign contextual app list planning, live campaign optimizations, and detailed post-campaign reporting and analysis while maintaining Kidoz's niche offering of private, safe, and contextual advertising. This custom ad curation strategy continued to prove successful in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, with the team progressing the expansion and tuning of its unique moderated programmatic system designed to safely increase the quality and quantity of monetized impressions across the Kidoz network. Kidoz has added a large number of new exciting app publishers including noteworthy organizations such as Libii Stars Inc., 31 GAMES, and Jibi Cat. These new partnerships increase Kidoz's market leadership position, and will enable the Company to secure a larger share of the mobile advertising market currently valued at over $300 billion in 2021.

Inaugural Webinar for the Chinese Market

Kidoz has been developing its partnerships with TopOn and TradPlus, two trusted and popular mediation platforms in China, and has recently announced they will co-host their first ever live Webinar in both Mandarin and English with TopOn on November 9th, 2021. "The Kidoz system has brought a unique inventory to the Chinese market, that is both brand and kid safe," says Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "As the privacy and safety of children online in China are increasing concerns for parents, governments, and app owners, hosting a webinar with TopOn is perfectly timed. Kidoz has seen its inventory grow in China and is working with TopOn to build awareness about the benefits of safe and private mobile ads. Kidoz's long history of success enabling leading brands to safely reach their target audience and grow market awareness has brought advertisers to Kidoz in many markets and Kidoz management is committed to replicating this success in China over the long term."

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

