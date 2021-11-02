Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: SRES) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are in United States dollars.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1,284,107 (same period, prior year - $1,176,957), net rental income was $919,966 (prior year - $812,764), and the net income for the three months was $482,272 (prior year - $404,520), up 19.2%. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $3,649,557 (same period, prior year - $3,178,481), net rental income was $2,655,102 (prior year - $2,154,401), and the net income for the nine months was $6,499,200 (prior year - $246,329). Net income for the nine months reflects a fair value increase in the investment property of $5,815,980, before taxes.

At September 30, 2021, Sun had total assets of $63.4 million (December 31, 2020 - $56.6 million), and cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million (December 31, 2020 - $3.9 million). Working capital at September 30, 2021 was $4.9 million (December 31, 2020 - $3.9 million).

"Our property continues to perform very well: in the third quarter, revenues have increased by 9.1% compared to the same period last year, and net rental income has increased by 13.2%. This reflects the superior location of our property in the Sunbelt, as well as outstanding performance by property management," said Gordon Wiebe, CEO of Sun.

Highlights (at September 30, 2021 unless otherwise noted)

Weighted average occupancy rate - 99%

FFO (funds from operations) and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) for three months ended September 30, 2021 - $141,897 (same period, prior year - $87,728), up 62%

Rent collection for September 2021 - approximately 99%

Lease renewals for three months ended September 30, 2021 at an average rent increase of 8%

Net operating income margin (three months ended September 30, 2021) - 57%

Debt to gross book value - 50%

For further information on the financial results as well as analysis of operational statistics, please refer to Sun's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Sun's website at www.sunresreit.com.

Conference Call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a Zoom call with management on Wednesday November 3, 2021, 9:00 a.m. ET, to review the results. To participate or listen to the call, please click on this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83901489216?pwd=bmhXQWwyNEQyQVpwM3M5MWllVkdmdz09

phone: +1 204 272 7920; Meeting ID: 839 0148 9216 Passcode: 901964

About Sun Residential REIT

Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated January 22, 2019, as amended and restated on March 22, 2019 and November 4, 2020. The business of Sun is to acquire multi-family residential properties in the Sunbelt region of the United States. Its business operations commenced on January 28, 2020, when it completed a financing and concurrently acquired a 51% interest in a multi-family residential property comprising 12 buildings with 288 rental units as well as various amenities for tenants located in Tallahassee, Florida.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Weighted average occupancy rate, FFO, AFFO, rent collections, net operating income margin and debt to gross book value are key measures of performance commonly used by real estate investment trusts. They are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Weighted average occupancy rate, FFO, AFFO, rent collection for September 2021, net operating income margin and debt to gross book value as calculated by Sun may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Please refer to Sun's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30 2021 for reconciliations to standardized IFRS measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of Sun. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "target", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Sun's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30 2021, and for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available at www.sunresreit.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by law, Sun assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Gordon Wiebe,

Chief Executive Officer

gwiebe@sunresreit.com

Jeffrey Sherman,

Chief Financial Officer

jsherman@sunresreit.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101734