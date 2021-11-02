Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTC Pink: TRLFF) (FSE: TLAA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") has completed its corporate name change to Maven Brands Inc. ("Maven"), effective October 29, 2021. The Company's shares are now trading under the CUSIP 57768L105 and ISIN CA57768L1058.

The name change reflects the team's deep roots in the cannabis industry and commitment to excellence in craft cannabis processing. The name of the Company's subsidiary, True Leaf Cannabis Inc., a Licensed Producer with licenses to cultivate, process, and sell cannabis for medical purposes in Canada, has changed to Maven Cannabis Inc., effective November 1, 2021.

About the Company

True Leaf is a Licensed Producer of cannabis preparing to launch a program to provide path-to-market services for micro-cultivators. The program will operate from the Company's 19,500 square foot facility in Lumby, British Columbia, and offer a full suite of in-house processing services to the craft cannabis community. Learn more at www.trueleafbrands.com.

