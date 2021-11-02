Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Newcrest's (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) 2021 Sustainability Report, released today, shows continued progress in FY21 across health, safety, economic, environmental, social performance and governance despite the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The safety, health and wellbeing of our people remains Newcrest's highest priority. In FY21, Newcrest finished another year with no fatalities or life-changing injuries and reported a total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) of 2.3 injuries per million hours worked.

Newcrest recognises climate change is a significant challenge facing the world today and it needs to contribute to the pursuit of a global reduction in carbon emissions. Newcrest has responded by committing to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This goal relates to operational (scope 1 and 2) emissions, though Newcrest is also working across the value chain to reduce scope 3 emissions.

Other FY21 highlights include:

Aligned the Company's climate change disclosure with the TCFD recommendations to describe how the Company is evaluating both physical and transitional climate change risks and opportunities.

Released its Tailings Governance Policy, aligning with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

Developed internal water targets and water efficiency management plans to underpin the drafting of a Group water target in FY22.

Released the Company's first Modern Slavery Statement, which outlines the steps taken to identify, manage and mitigate the risks of modern slavery across Newcrest's operations and supply chain.

Continued implementation of more than 40 programs across the globe in healthcare, essential goods, business and financial support, mental health and education as part of Newcrest's A$20 million Community Support Fund which aims to assist host communities with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Achieved 15 of 16 FY21 sustainability targets, with partial achievement of the remaining target.

Newcrest continues to maintain its commitment to high-quality governance, transparency and ethical business practices across the organisation. The Company reports sustainability performance based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, including the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement.

"Our purpose is to create a brighter future for people through safe and responsible mining," said Sandeep Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

"As today's report shows, there has been a strong focus across our business over the past year on keeping our people safe, supporting our communities, and expanding and delivering on our sustainability agenda."

The 2021 Sustainability Report can be accessed at www.newcrest.com and includes details of specific initiatives and performance.

