Rosedale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Today the countdown begins for the release of Junkie Catz, a unique Polygon-based NFT and passive income project. The series is set to launch in a matter of hours, on Nov 3rd at 7 PM UTC. The much-anticipated sale will go live with 4444 mints, all with varying levels of rarity and junkieness.





JunkieCatz set to light up Polygon NFT scene



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8342/101807_2ee4767b94d219df_001full.jpg

Junkie Catz is a collection that has been created by a group of NFT enthusiasts from Fomo Labs and CPIE, using eye-catching and imaginative designs, to tell the story of a group of "junkie cats," whose best days are behind them after falling on particularly hard times.

The Tragic Backstory of Junkie Catz

The tragic backstory behind this particular group of house cats is a troubling tale and one in which the team behind the project is hoping to see a happy ending. A group of what were once ordinary house cats that had a seemingly perfect life, loving families, unlimited food, daily grooming, clean litter trays, and the best places to sleep. Every single day was perfect and every night was an adventure, that is until one fateful evening, everything took a turn for the worst.

Deciding to stray a little further from home in this particular nightly roam, the cats thought they had hit the jackpot with one particular set of trash cans and were having the night of their lives. The fun did not last long and the group soon realized this would be the move that would seal their fate as their worst nightmares began to take shape.

Snapped up by the one person they all feared, the infamous cat catcher had made easy work of the group. The once normal and well-loved house cats were never to see their old life again.

The Birth Of Junkie Catz

Locked away with apparently none of their families coming to collect them, indefinite detention became a scary prospect for the group. Prison life can be tough on anyone and these cats were bitterly unprepared for what was in store for them. The food was nothing like home, their playtime was thin, regular grooming was non-existent and hope started to wane. They longed for the day that someone would come and collect them, to return them to their old existence but sadly this day never came.

The group started adjusting to the prison life, to escape the boredom and misery drugs became a regular occurrence and after each passing day, their bad habits only grew more frequent. As their dependence grew and addiction took hold, their chances of leaving only got shorter, no one wanted a junkie for a house pet and they quickly became the cats that nobody wanted. The once friendly neighborhood cats were no more.

The Junkie Catz were born.





The Junkie Catz



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8342/101807_2ee4767b94d219df_002full.jpg

The Release Of Junkie Catz

Junkie Catz is using a team of highly skilled industry marketers and influencers to spread the word about this group of Junkie Catz. Releasing this group of cats and getting them into rehab is the main goal. The bondsman needs to be paid, and selling these NFTs is how the team plans to release these junkies and offer them a new lease on life.

The Project Roadmap

Junkie Catz and the team behind the NFT project have some ambitious plans and goals, with their sights set on a big launch day that is currently yet to be determined.

The roadmap is laid out into five stages, with varying levels of $MATIC rewards, based on the success of the initial mint.

10% Sold - Junkie Catz are released from jail and the Bondsman is paid his due.

25% Sold - 5,000 $MATIC will be allocated to be distributed amongst holders of certain traits.

50% Sold - Distribution of rare and limited editions Junkie Catz NFTs will be distributed to selected holders in the community.

75% Sold - 10,000 $MATIC will be distributed amongst holders of certain traits.

100% Sold - 15,000 $MATIC will be distributed to select holders depending if you hold the super rare Catz! there will only be a select amount of these available.

Once the initial mint is sold, Junkie Catz version two will commence and a new mint will come into play.

Passive Income From Junkie Catz

NFTs and passive income are a pairing that is not standard practice in the NFT space and the team behind Junkie Cats is aiming to reward its holders with rare limited-edition versions of Junkie Catz NFTs, and $MATIC reflections that can be acquired through holding and playing.

The project aims to be more than just an NFT collection, with upcoming plans to take the project in a direction that involves community involvement as well as an undertaking of a gamification phase. The Junkie Catz gamification phase will enable holders to use their Junkie Catz NFTs as the main characters in an exclusive game, to earn rewards.

The concept and artwork have been completed, the limited 4444 Junkie Catz NFTs have been minted and the team gearing up for the launch on Nov 3rd at 7 PM UST. The release is only hours away and the team will be releasing further details for the countdown across their social media pages including Twitter and Discord.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JunkieCatz

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bhn5dUGQCp

Media Contact:



Curtis Ramsay

curtis@coinpresso.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101807