Commencement Bank (WA): Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

2021 Third Quarter Financials:

Total assets increased $36.7 million, or 7%, to $548 million on September 30, 2021 from $511.4 million for the period ending September 30, 2020.

Loans decreased 17% to $352.4 million, resulting from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness.

Total deposits increased $33.5 million, or 7%, from third quarter 2020. Deposit mix continued to improve as interest bearing demand and savings accounts increased $53.9 million, or 26%, and time deposits decreased 23% to $81.2 million.

Tangible book value per share increased to $12.73 for the quarter compared to $11.75 one year earlier.

Net interest income, after provision for credit losses, increased 18% to $4.4 million compared to $3.7 million one year prior.

Interest expense decreased 42% and represents a total cost of funds of 0.26%, down from 0.49% one year earlier.

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CBWA) reported quarterly net income of $1.46 million, or $0.35 per share, for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, compared to $1.21 million and $0.29 per share for third quarter 2020. Net interest income increased by 18% compared to one year prior. Total assets increased 7% to $548 million in third quarter 2021 from $511.4 million in third quarter 2020.

Total loans decreased to $352.4 million, or 17%, when compared to third quarter 2020. As expected, the forgiveness of PPP loans resulted in a decrease in total loans; however, retail loan growth increased through the COVID-19 challenged economy. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.51% and the Bank's Texas Ratio, a measurement of problem loans and bank-owned properties to capital, was 4.80%. The Bank's loan portfolio remained well-diversified at 66% commercial real estate, 30% commercial, and 4% consumer and other. Industry concentrations are also monitored and remained well-diversified.

Total deposits increased by $33.5 million, or 7%, from third quarter 2020. The growth in relationship/transactional account balances has been a very positive development. Higher cost time deposit balances have declined, improving the deposit mix, and resulting cost of funds. Deposit interest expense declined for eight consecutive quarters despite a 52% increase in balances.

"As we move further from the initial challenges resulting from the pandemic, we are shifting our focus to new avenues for growth. Serving our clients and business community members during the paycheck protection loan program created opportunities for us to deepen existing relationships and foster new ones. Additionally, recent announcements within our local banking landscape have opened significant market share opportunities. Commencement will leverage these opportunities through innovation, collaboration, and continuing to do what we do best, serving and investing in our local communities," said John Manolides, President & Chief Executive Officer.

About Commencement Bancorp, Inc.

Commencement Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. Commencement Bank was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, King, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For further discussion, please contact the following:

John E. Manolides, President & Chief Executive Officer | 253-284-1802

Thomas L. Dhamers, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer | 253-284-1803

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe Commencement Bancorp, Inc.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; greater than expected costs to integrate acquisitions, adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. Commencement Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

