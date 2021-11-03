On the afternoon of 20th October, the "2021 AD Legacy China Signing Ceremony and The Future of Sports Industry Forum", hosted by ADI Dassler Legacy Ltd and Fenrir Capital, organized by INNOLINK, was held at the INNOLINK Future Innovation Enclave.

Horst Bente, Founder of the ADI Dassler Legacy Ltd, Huang Sichen, Founder of Chinese partner Fenrir Capital, Wang Yue, Chairman of INNOLINK, Mao Daqing, Founder/Chairman of Ucommune, Li Jiajie, President of American Waitex Group, Liang Feng, CEO/Founder of Joyrun, Cao Lei, General Manager of Shangxue Sports, Meng Fan, Chairman of Black Butterfly Holdings, Li Mingyang, Co-Founder/CSO of Snowy Owl Technology, and Wendy Sun (Sun Wen), a financial senior practitioner in the overseas financial technology industry attended the event together.

At the event, a virtual conference was held with Horst Bente and Klaus Bente, founders of ADI Dassler Legacy Ltd. Horst in his opening remark emphasized heavily that China's sports industry is full of unlimited opportunities and that he will explore more in the upstream and downstream of China's sports-related industry chains in the future.

The family signed a cooperation framework agreement with Fenrir Capital and a subsequent agreement of the China JV was signed with INNOLINK, which will fuel in-depth cooperation in the areas of innovation in China's sports industry, the exploring of the industry's second curve and the joint creation and operation of innovation enclaves.

Founder of Fenrir Capital, Huang Sichen, said that the cooperation with ADI Dassler Legacy Ltd, an initiative of members of the Adi Dassler family, is to build a platform for sports entrepreneurs to benefit from the global network and funding vehicles. This will create potential new industries such as sports industry parks and sports and health business schools. Technology will drive innovation in many verticals. The family has successfully implemented similar sports technology and innovation driven platforms in other parts of the world.

From the perspective of "how to anchor the ecological position of the industry", Wang Yue, Chairman of INNOLINK, shared how to choose the right battlefield and differentiation strategy to find a strategic ecological position and connect more entrepreneurs and opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship in the pattern of "technology plus sports."

At the event, guests discussed two themes, the future of China and sports and health, and global sports technology and innovation, and had a heated discussion about various forms of innovation such as the future application and implementation of sports technology innovation in China, Internet plus sports, sports plus technology, sports plus education and training, and sports event services (innovation in service methods).

This event, as the launching of the AD Legacy China Joint Venture, kicked off the deep ploughing, exploration, cooperation and win-win situation of the AD legacy and its partners in the China sports landscape. The event brought together a full range of resources from the sports industry, and joined hands with a number of leading companies in the sports industry in China to create a new eco system of sports and health in China.

