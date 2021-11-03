- (PLX AI) - Vestas average selling prices will be a focus point of today's earnings report, analysts said, as investors will want to see if higher component and logistics costs are passed through to customers.
- • Vestas Q3 consensus is for order intake of 4,341 MW (onshore), revenue of EUR 5,088 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 381 million
- • Vestas may post a small beat for the quarter on EBIT, but the average selling price is likely flat as consensus expects, Carnegie said (sell, DKK 220)
- • Q3 earnings probably are heavily diluted by continued elevated logistics costs, Danske said (hold, DKK 255)
- • There is no sign of easing in the supply chain, which warrants caution for 2022, but long-term demand should strengthen, leading to a substantial growth case from 2025: Danske
- • The fact that Siemens Gamesa hasn't yet downgraded its guidance is good news, Sydbank said (buy)
- • The price per MW may have increased slightly from the same quarter last year: Sydbank
